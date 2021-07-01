Oklahoma Ambulance Rescued From The Mud After Rain Storms
By Anna Gallegos
July 1, 2021
Everyone needs help once in a while, even first responders.
Several emergency vehicles, including an ambulance, got stuck in the mud on Wednesday when responding to a medical call in Guthrie. It happened because someone's GPS told them to turn down a rural road that was made impassable because of the recent rain storms, according to the Guthrie Fire Department.
Ex-military trucks had to be used to free the stuck vehicles.
Luckily, medics were able to treat the person who called for the ambulance at the scene without any issues.
Big time teamwork this morning between GFD, Logan County Sheriff's Office and Logan County District 1 personnel this morning S.W. of Guthrie. What started as a medical call, led to several stuck emergency vehicles. All involved worked together, utilizing GFD Brush 4 and District 1's all wheel drive, ex-military trucks to, one by one, pull all vehicles from the muddy mess. The person needing the ambulance was treated at the scene by medics and was able to go about his way once unstuck. If you don't need to drive on our rural roads, please don't. The wet weather has made many severely impassable. This was a bad case of a vehicle's GPS leading someone from outside the area down the wrong roads. With more rain expected, the situation may get worse before it gets better. Huge thanks to the District 1 crews for the help! (Yes, we know the roads are bad right now. They're bad everywhere. No bashing or complaining about the roads will be tolerated. Comments to that nature will be deleted.)Posted by Guthrie Fire - EMS on Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Lincoln County has been particularly hard hit by the recent storms. Earlier in the week, public safety officials had to set up barriers to keep people from driving down flooded roads. In Chandler, parts of 8th Street started caving in.
“You couldn’t look to the left or right and not see something that wasn’t underwater,” Lincoln County resident Brandi Clay told KFOR on Monday.
In northeast Oklahoma City, part of Britton Road near Interstate 35 is indefinitely closed until road crews can repair the part of the road that was washed away by the rain, KOCO reported.
The rain is expected to continue through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.