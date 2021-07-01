Oklahoma Ambulance Rescued From The Mud After Rain Storms

Everyone needs help once in a while, even first responders.

Several emergency vehicles, including an ambulance, got stuck in the mud on Wednesday when responding to a medical call in Guthrie. It happened because someone's GPS told them to turn down a rural road that was made impassable because of the recent rain storms, according to the Guthrie Fire Department.

Ex-military trucks had to be used to free the stuck vehicles.

Luckily, medics were able to treat the person who called for the ambulance at the scene without any issues.