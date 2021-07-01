One Utah City Could Be Out Of Water By This Weekend

The residents of one Utah city just found out two days ago that they could be without water by the weekend.

KSL reported that Hyde Park City, located in Cache County, asked residents to cut their water usage in half or else the water tanks would be bone dry by Saturday.

The water in the city comes from a well and a spring, which replenishes their water tanks each day.

Because of the drought, people are doing more outdoor watering, causing the water supply to diminish quickly.

Hyde Park resident Ashley Graham said, "My husband and I were completely blown away. What city completely runs out of water?"

Graham believes people would have acted sooner if there was more of a warning, but the residents were just notified of the shortage.

She said, "If my family had known that we might be out of water in June, we would not have been watering our grass at all. A lot of people would have done things differently had they known this can be a dire situation very quickly."

According to Mayor Charles Wheeler of Hyde Park, no one should panic about the situation.

Wheeler said that within 24 hours of notifying residents, the tanks began to fill up again.

"We are able to handle the needs of the city and not have problems," said Wheeler.

The city sent out letters to the top 100 residents water users and the 21 businesses that use water the most asking them all to cut back.

According to the Mayor, potential rate hikes and penalties are under consideration for those unwilling to cut back on water usage.