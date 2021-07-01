'Saturday Night Live' Alum Tossed From Dallas Flight For Not Wearing Mask

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Kattan was thrown off an American Airlines flight for allegedly refusing to wear a face mask.

Kattan was in first class on a flight from the Dallas-Fort Worth airport to Los Angeles on Monday when the incident happened.

Sources told TMZ that the actor looked sick because he had mucus hanging from his nose and was stumbling around. Flight attendants gave him paper towels and told him that he needed to put on a mask. Travelers are still required under federal law to mask up on planes.

Kattan put a mask on but didn't cover his nose. Passengers said he begged the flight attendants not to kick him off the plane. Staffers said they'd call the cops if he didn't pull his mask up so he left.

The actor's lawyer told TMZ that Kattan isn't against masks, but that he wasn't in the right state of mind because of some bad meds. The lawyers statement read:

"We strongly deny that Mr. Kattan would ever refuse to wear a mask. Mr. Kattan is fully vaccinated and unequivocally supports CDC guidelines."

"This past Monday Mr. Kattan was returning to Los Angeles from a successful tour of comedy shows. Unfortunately, Mr. Kattan suffered a strong allergic reaction to supplements he has been taking to treat lingering neck pain from his injury on SNL. This reaction affected his balance and psychological state. The effects also caused him to have trouble breathing."

Mr. Kattan sends a warning out to all his fans suffering through back and neck injury ... apparently, not all supplements are created equally!”