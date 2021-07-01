Shirtless Man On Bike Chases Woman With Shears In Oregon

Police in Oregon said a female bicyclist was terrorized by a shirtless man wielding pruning shears Tuesday morning (June 29), according to KATU.

The incident went down at Minto-Brown Island Park in Salem. Police said the woman was riding on riverside trails until she passed a man on a bike. She reportedly spotted pruning shears in his hand but continued her ride.

That's when she noticed the suspect started chasing her, and even rammed her bicycle with his, according to Salem Police.

Screaming for help, she sped toward a pedestrian bridge at Riverfront Park and saw some people ahead, officers said. She also noticed the suspect stopped pursuing her and rode off, they added.

According to a description the woman provided to police, the man was wearing cutoff jean shorts but no shirt. "The suspect rode a mountain bike with unusually large handlebar ends and no suspension. The victim was able to provide a map of the route thanks to a personal fitness device which she wore," authorities said.

Lt. Treven Upkes with Salem Police said the department applauded the "victim’s strength and determination to get away from the suspect." They plan on using the map from her device to patrol the vicinity.