Feedback

Steelers' Najee Harris Gets Role Working With California Governor

By Jason Hall

July 1, 2021

Miami Marlins v Pittsburgh Pirates
Photo: Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris is working with California Governor Gavin Newsome to combat homelessness in his home state.

USA TODAY reports Harris' non-profit organization, 'Da' Bigger Picture Foundation,' is teaming with the California government's 'Homekey' program to provide living arrangements for individuals experiencing homelessness.

The issue hits close to home for Harris, whose family experienced multiple evictions and moved to various homeless shelters during his childhood in the Bay Area.

"If I'm impacting the youth and impacting the people who've been through my situation, they try to better themselves," Harris said in a video alongside Gov. Newsome. "That's really all that matters."

Despite his obstacles, Harris emerged as the No. 1 running back, No. 2 player from the state of California and No. 2 overall prospect for the 2017 national recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Harris committed to the University of Alabama as a high school sophomore and went on to record 3,843 yards and 46 touchdowns during four seasons in Tuscaloosa, which included winning the College Football Playoff national championship during his freshman and senior seasons.

As a senior at Alabama, Harris led all FBS running backs with 26 rushing touchdowns and ranked third nationally with 1,466 rushing yards, which led all SEC players. The Martinez, California native finished the 2020 season as a unanimous All-American, first-team All-SEC running back and the Doak Walker Award winner.

Harris was selected by the Steelers at No. 24 overall during the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29 and chose to hold his draft party at a local Bay Area homeless shelter.

Chat About Steelers' Najee Harris Gets Role Working With California Governor

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.