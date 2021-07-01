Steelers' Najee Harris Gets Role Working With California Governor

Despite his obstacles, Harris emerged as the No. 1 running back, No. 2 player from the state of California and No. 2 overall prospect for the 2017 national recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Harris committed to the University of Alabama as a high school sophomore and went on to record 3,843 yards and 46 touchdowns during four seasons in Tuscaloosa, which included winning the College Football Playoff national championship during his freshman and senior seasons.

As a senior at Alabama, Harris led all FBS running backs with 26 rushing touchdowns and ranked third nationally with 1,466 rushing yards, which led all SEC players. The Martinez, California native finished the 2020 season as a unanimous All-American, first-team All-SEC running back and the Doak Walker Award winner.

Harris was selected by the Steelers at No. 24 overall during the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29 and chose to hold his draft party at a local Bay Area homeless shelter.