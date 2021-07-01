Steelers' Najee Harris Gets Role Working With California Governor
By Jason Hall
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris is working with California Governor Gavin Newsome to combat homelessness in his home state.
USA TODAY reports Harris' non-profit organization, 'Da' Bigger Picture Foundation,' is teaming with the California government's 'Homekey' program to provide living arrangements for individuals experiencing homelessness.
The issue hits close to home for Harris, whose family experienced multiple evictions and moved to various homeless shelters during his childhood in the Bay Area.
"If I'm impacting the youth and impacting the people who've been through my situation, they try to better themselves," Harris said in a video alongside Gov. Newsome. "That's really all that matters."
.@ohthatsNajee22 is an inspiration. He experienced homelessness & eviction at a young age and is now paying it forward.— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) June 29, 2021
Homelessness can be solved & California is tackling it through Homekey. pic.twitter.com/Y4ZqfNKRMS
Despite his obstacles, Harris emerged as the No. 1 running back, No. 2 player from the state of California and No. 2 overall prospect for the 2017 national recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Harris committed to the University of Alabama as a high school sophomore and went on to record 3,843 yards and 46 touchdowns during four seasons in Tuscaloosa, which included winning the College Football Playoff national championship during his freshman and senior seasons.
As a senior at Alabama, Harris led all FBS running backs with 26 rushing touchdowns and ranked third nationally with 1,466 rushing yards, which led all SEC players. The Martinez, California native finished the 2020 season as a unanimous All-American, first-team All-SEC running back and the Doak Walker Award winner.
Harris was selected by the Steelers at No. 24 overall during the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29 and chose to hold his draft party at a local Bay Area homeless shelter.