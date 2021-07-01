WATCH: Troy Polamalu Says His 'Yinzer' Sons Want To Move Back To Pittsburgh

Polamalu has two sons, Paisios and Ephraim, both of whom were born during the safety's legendary tenure with the Steelers, so it's not surprising that the boys still have loyalty to their hometown.

Additionally, Theodora Polamalu -- Troy's wife and the children's mother -- remains involved in numerous local charitable causes in the Pittsburgh area.

As for Troy, he has a busy summer ahead of him, admitting that he hasn't yet written his Hall of Fame induction speech for the ceremony scheduled for the weekend of August 5-8.

"I don't think you can define your whole career in a speech," Polamalu said.

In May, Polamalu revealed longtime former Steelers defensive coordinator and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick LeBeau will present him during his enshrinement ceremony.

Lebeau coached Polamalu during 11 of his 12 NFL seasons, all of which were spent with the Steelers before retiring in 2015.

"Troy was a dream come true to coach and it's a tremendous honor and a dream come true to call him a fellow Hall of Famer," said LeBeau after Polamalu was elected via Steelers.com.

Polamalu was one of the NFL's most dominant safeties during his 12-year NFL career, which included winning two Super Bowls, as well as earning four first team All-Pro selections, two second team All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowl appearances and being named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2010 and to both the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and Steelers All-Time Team.

Polamalu retired with 783 tackles, 12.0 sacks, 56 tackles for loss, 32 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles, 12 QB hits and three defensive touchdowns. The former first-round pick was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame during his first year on the ballot.