WATCH: Troy Polamalu Says His 'Yinzer' Sons Want To Move Back To Pittsburgh
By Jason Hall
July 1, 2021
Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Troy Polamalu may have moved back to Southern California, but the Steel City will always have a special place in his heart.
The Pittsburgh Steelers legend reflected on the Steel City during an interview with WTAE's Andrew Stockey on Monday (June 29) and called Pittsburgh his "home," even adding that his "yinzer" sons still want to move back.
"It's my home, it's my children's home. They're definitely, like I say, they're yinzers," Polamalu said during the interview conducted in San Diego. "They already want to move back. I mean, what do you expect? One of them's like a true yinzer. He's like, miserable. He's like (grunt noise), wakes up miserable out here.
"That's what a yinzer would do. A yinzer would wake up and see blue sky and be like, 'oh, I'm miserable outside. I'm staying inside. This weather sucks.' You going to the beach? 'I'm not going to the beach, it's too hot out there. Where's my Primanti Brothers?'"
Troy Polamalu explaining his kids as still being Yinzers might be the best thing on the internets this week. #Steelers 📷 @WTAE pic.twitter.com/9ZPNgz1FDe— BlitzburghUSAVideos (@sdextrasmedia) June 30, 2021
Polamalu has two sons, Paisios and Ephraim, both of whom were born during the safety's legendary tenure with the Steelers, so it's not surprising that the boys still have loyalty to their hometown.
Additionally, Theodora Polamalu -- Troy's wife and the children's mother -- remains involved in numerous local charitable causes in the Pittsburgh area.
As for Troy, he has a busy summer ahead of him, admitting that he hasn't yet written his Hall of Fame induction speech for the ceremony scheduled for the weekend of August 5-8.
"I don't think you can define your whole career in a speech," Polamalu said.
In May, Polamalu revealed longtime former Steelers defensive coordinator and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick LeBeau will present him during his enshrinement ceremony.
Lebeau coached Polamalu during 11 of his 12 NFL seasons, all of which were spent with the Steelers before retiring in 2015.
"Troy was a dream come true to coach and it's a tremendous honor and a dream come true to call him a fellow Hall of Famer," said LeBeau after Polamalu was elected via Steelers.com.
Polamalu was one of the NFL's most dominant safeties during his 12-year NFL career, which included winning two Super Bowls, as well as earning four first team All-Pro selections, two second team All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowl appearances and being named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2010 and to both the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and Steelers All-Time Team.
Polamalu retired with 783 tackles, 12.0 sacks, 56 tackles for loss, 32 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles, 12 QB hits and three defensive touchdowns. The former first-round pick was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame during his first year on the ballot.