Steelers Sign Kicker, Waive Defensive Player Weeks Ahead Of Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced two roster moves on Thursday (July 1) several weeks ahead of training camp.

The Steelers agreed to a one-year contract with kicker Sam Sloman, who spent his 2020 rookie campaign with both the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans, the team announced in a news release on its official website.

Pittsburgh also announced defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas was waived/injured and will be reverted to the Reserve/Injured list if he clears waivers, which adds one additional roster spot for Sloman.

Sloman appeared in eight games during the 2020 season and made 10-of-13 field goal attempts (76.9%) and went 23-of-26 on extra points (88.5%).

The former Miami (Ohio) kicker signed to the Titans practice squad on November 25 and was crucial during Tennessee's final regular season game in the absence of veteran Stephen Gostkowski.

Sloman connected on a 37-yard game-winning field goal, which hit off the right upright before going through the goal post, to give the Titans a 41-38 over the Houston Texans advantage as time expired, clinching the AFC South Division title.

Sloman had also made a 47-yard field goal and all five extra point attempts earlier in the Week 17 victory.

The former second-team All-MAC kicker was selected by the Rams in the seventh-round of the 2020 NFL Draft and earned the starting kicker job in training camp.

Sloman went 8-of-11 (72.7%) on field goal attempts and 18-of-21 (85.7%) on extra point attempts before being released by the Rams after the team's 24-10 win against the Chicago Bears in Week 7.

Christmas was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but was designated to the Physically Unable to Perform list during his rookie season and cut out of training camp in 2020.

The former Florida State standout spent part of the 2020 season on Seattle's practice squad before joining the Steelers' practice squad in November.

The Steelers will hold training camp at Heinz Field and the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in Pittsburgh this year after their plan to hold it with attendance at their usual location, Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, was not approved due to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

The Steelers and Dallas Cowboys are both permitted to begin training camp on July 21 -- earlier than the other 30 NFL franchises -- due to their participation in the Hall of Fame Game, which kicks off the NFL preseason.