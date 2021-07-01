This Utah State Park Warning Visitors Of "Swimmer's Itch"

One Utah state park is warning visitors of an allergic reaction that some have been experiencing, called "swimmer's itch."

FOX 13 SLC reported that Willard Bay State Park in Box Elder County were wading in an area of the park called The Pond. That's when they experienced the reaction.

So what is swimmer's itch?

According to the Utah Department of Health, it's caused when "parasites burrow into the nearby swimmer's skin, causing an allergic reaction and rash."

Park officials states that The Pond isn't connected to Willard Bay Reservoir. They are also recommending that visitors wash off in the free showers that are available to guests.

Willard Bay State Park wrote on Facebook:

"Swimmer’s Itch is an irritating, yet harmless rash caused by the human body’s allergic reaction to a free-swimming microscopic parasite (cercarial) found in shallow water. It is found throughout the world and is more common during the summer months.

Willard Bay State Park has received reports of visitors impacted by the itch that visited 'The Pond'. The Pond is not connected to the rest of the bay's body of water. However, other state parks and waterbodies have the potential to have swimmer’s itch as well."