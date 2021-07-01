Feedback

WATCH: Dash Cam Footage Shows Car Fly Over Median On Las Vegas Highway

By Ginny Reese

July 1, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A dash cam video of a car flying over a media on a Las Vegas highway was shared on social media, reported 13 KTNV. The incident happened on Interstate 15 near Via Inspirada Access Road, near Sloan Road.

The video shows a light-colored SUV flip over the concrete wall that separates the highway, crashing straight into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the vehicle hydroplaned, causing the accident.

The Nevada Highway Patrol shared the video on Facebook, writing:

"We sure are happy to take a break from this heat and get some rain, but we ask that everyone please slow down while driving in these wet roadway conditions. If you don’t believe us, watch this video!
This vehicle hydroplaned after a recent rainstorm. Luckily the driver and passenger walked away from the crash with minimal injuries. If you’re wondering if they were wearing their seatbelts, the answer is yes!"

According to NHP, both the driver and the passenger were wearing their seatbelts and only suffered minor injuries.

The Nevada Department of Transportation has a list of tips for driving in the rain, including:

  • turn off cruise control
  • when the vehicle skids, steer in the direction of the slide and slowly remove foot from the gas
  • keep ample distance from other vehicles
  • turn on headlights
  • buckle up

Click here to see the full list of safety tips.

