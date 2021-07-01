What You Need To Know About Using Fireworks In Portland Ahead Of July 4

Americans are looking forward to celebrating Independence Day (July 4) with fireworks, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to many celebrations involving them last year. Portland, however, won't be among the cities having fireworks popping off in the city this year.

Mayor Ted Wheeler signed off on an emergency declaration banning the sale and use of fireworks within the city limits, according to KATU. The order went into effect immediately on Wednesday (June 30) and will last through noon on July 14.

This news comes as Gov. Kate Brown enacted a state of emergency due to the threat of wildfires on Tuesday (June 29). With the effects of the record heat dome still lingering and an ongoing drought, it's the perfect condition for blazes to sprout up in the state. Future forecasts also say there's no rain expected in the coming weeks, as well.

Gov. Brown did not take action on the use of fireworks during these risky conditions, so it was left up to officials in Oregon cities and towns to make the call.

Here's what Mayor Wheeler's office said in a statement on the ban:

"With this difficult decision, the City of Portland is prioritizing life safety over everything else. The cooperation of Portlanders will help us save lives."