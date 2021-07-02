Angry Birds Attack Unsuspecting Residents In Dallas Suburb

Unsuspecting residents in Southlake, Texas, are getting dive bombed when they go outside.

The attackers are a pair of angry birds, and these aren't the bright colored ones from the video game. They're actually a pair of very protective Mississippi Kites that live in the Timarron neighborhood off E. Continental Blvd.

“You don’t see it approaching you. You don’t hear it, and all of a sudden you get hit in the head, pretty good. Felt like someone threw a softball and hit me in the head," resident Lou Romano told CBS DFW.