Mac Miller Inspired MGK Film Changes Name Amid Family's Disapproval
By Jason Hall
July 2, 2021
An upcoming film starring Machine Gun Kelly inspired by several late artists, including Mac Miller, will undergo a change of title amid public complaints from the Pittsburgh rapper's family.
The film was set to be titled Good News, which references Miller's first posthumous single, and is reported to be inspired by the 'Self Care' rapper, as well as Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke, with MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, portraying an artist trying to make his way in the music industry, NME.com reports
However, the film will now use a different title after Mac's brother, Miller McCormick, publicly bashed the project in an Instagram story on Thursday (July 1).
"F**k you, f**k your movie, at least change the title," McCormick posted.
Mac Miller’s brother addressed MGK and his upcoming movie based around the life of a troubled musician in their final days. The title is “Good News?”— On Thin Ice (@OnnThinIce) July 1, 2021
The film was inspired from lives such as Mac Miller and others.
This is NASTY. pic.twitter.com/GFOlBxU8rh
NME.com reports the film's producers have apologized for being "disrespectful" amid the decision to change the title.
“Our film is about a fictional musician on the rise with a troubled life. It’s not in any way a biopic or based on any artist’s true life,” a statement from the producers obtained by NME.com read. “We realise the title, which was intended as an homage to Mac Miller, and other artists gone too soon, feels disrespectful.”
“We’ve heard from many people on social media who have found offence with the title so, without hesitation, we will change it," the statement continued.
The new title has yet to be revealed as of Friday (July 2). The movie will begin filming on July 8 in Los Angeles, according to NME.com.
There has not been any confirmation on who will star alongside Baker in the film.
Miller died of an accidental drug overdose due to a "mixed drug toxicity" on September 7, 2018 at the age of 26.
The Pittsburgh native's Circles album was released in January 17, 2020, eight days after the release of its first single, Good News.