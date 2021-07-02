Mac Miller Inspired MGK Film Changes Name Amid Family's Disapproval

An upcoming film starring Machine Gun Kelly inspired by several late artists, including Mac Miller, will undergo a change of title amid public complaints from the Pittsburgh rapper's family.

The film was set to be titled Good News, which references Miller's first posthumous single, and is reported to be inspired by the 'Self Care' rapper, as well as Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke, with MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, portraying an artist trying to make his way in the music industry, NME.com reports

However, the film will now use a different title after Mac's brother, Miller McCormick, publicly bashed the project in an Instagram story on Thursday (July 1).

"F**k you, f**k your movie, at least change the title," McCormick posted.