South Carolina Man Scores Big Lottery Win After Last-Minute Ticket Purchase

A man in South Carolina recently scored a huge lottery win after rushing to multiple stores to buy a ticket at the last minute, UPI reports.

According to South Carolina Lottery Officials, the Midlands man, whose name has not been released, tried to purchase a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket at a grocery store, but the customer service counter was closed when he arrived. Rushing to beat the clock, he made his way to another store.

The man arrived at Sharpe Shoppe #1 in Blythewood with minutes to spare, finally purchasing the sought-after ticket before the deadline for the June 21 drawing.

While at work the following day, he checked his ticket to see if he won, and was surprised when all five numbers matched. Even more, what would have been a $100,000 prize actually doubled because he paid $1 extra for the "Power-Up" feature.

"Miracles do happen," the lucky winner said.

According to lottery officials, the odds of winning $200,000 in the Palmetto Cash 5 game are 1 in 501,942. Sharpe Shoppe #1 received a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The man isn't the only South Carolina resident who recently won big in the lottery. A Spartanburg woman found herself the winner of a $1 million prize after purchasing a lottery ticket during a road trip through North Carolina.