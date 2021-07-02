Texas Track Star Could Miss Tokyo Olympics Due To Failed Drug Test
By Anna Gallegos
July 2, 2021
Sha'Carri Richardson stole the show during the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials in June, but her Olympic dreams may not happen this year.
The Dallas native reportedly tested positive for THC, the compound in marijuana, during a recent drug test. The results were first reported by the Jamaican news outlet The Gleaner on Thursday night.
The sprinter qualified for the upcoming Tokyo games after running the 100m in 10.86 seconds.
Now, Richardson's race results from the trials have been invalidated and she's been suspended from the team for one month, the New York Times reported. Jenna Prandini, who placed fourth in the 100m race, has been notified that she's moved up and will be one of three U.S. women running in the 100m in Tokyo.
In response to the news, Richardson tweeted "I am human."
I am human— Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) July 1, 2021
“I want to take responsibility for my actions. I know what I did. I know what I’m supposed to do. I know what I’m allowed not to do. But I still made that decision. I’m not making an excuse," Richardson said on the Today Show on Friday morning.
She explained that used marijuana at the U.S. trials because she was stressed from the recent death of her mother and the pressure to make the Olympics. The trails were in Oregon, where marijuana is legal.
“I still have to go out and put out a performance for my dream, go out there and still compete. From there, just blinded by emotions, just blinded by hurting. I knew I couldn’t hide myself. In some type of way, I was just trying to hide my pain," she said.
Her Olympic future is still unclear, but she remains hopeful that she'll be allowed to participate in the 4x100 meter relay race, which happens after her suspension ends.