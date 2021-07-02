Texas Track Star Could Miss Tokyo Olympics Due To Failed Drug Test

Sha'Carri Richardson stole the show during the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials in June, but her Olympic dreams may not happen this year.

The Dallas native reportedly tested positive for THC, the compound in marijuana, during a recent drug test. The results were first reported by the Jamaican news outlet The Gleaner on Thursday night.

The sprinter qualified for the upcoming Tokyo games after running the 100m in 10.86 seconds.

Now, Richardson's race results from the trials have been invalidated and she's been suspended from the team for one month, the New York Times reported. Jenna Prandini, who placed fourth in the 100m race, has been notified that she's moved up and will be one of three U.S. women running in the 100m in Tokyo.

In response to the news, Richardson tweeted "I am human."