This Cleveland-Area Restaurant Has The Best Burrito Deal In The Whole State

Burritos are ubiquitous.

You won’t have to go far to find them, but some of them go above and beyond.

That’s why Cheapism, a site that aims to help “frugal consumers” score the best deals, found the best burritos in every state (that won’t break the bank).

Cheapism says:

“Whether at a great Mexican restaurant or a cool food truck, every state in the country has burritos that are inexpensive, but also delicious. Every entry on this list has earned a place in the bottom two price tiers — one or two dollar signs — and the top two quality tiers — four or five stars — in terms of online reviews.”

So, where can you find the best cheap burritos in Ohio?

Ohio City Burrito, in Lakewood.

Here’s what Cheapism says about it:

“This cute, colorful eatery has lots of options for your burrito — chicken, beef, cod, shrimp, pork, or vegetarian — and even lets you pick a "naked" burrito (in a bowl without the tortilla) or a whole wheat wrap. There's even habanero, mango, and "grandma" salsas. The best part? Burritos are $8.50 or less. Order carry-out or delivery for a small fee.”

Find more info about Ohio City Burrito here.

See the full list from Cheapism here.