This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Miami Beach

By Zuri Anderson

July 2, 2021

Cubano sandwich
Photo: Getty Images

It's always fun to discover new restaurants in a community, whether it's right in your backyard or you're an out-of-town visitor. While most restaurants have their die-hard fans, some people just keep coming back for more. The Miami Beach area is a hot spot for some great eateries, as well, from fine dining establishments to no-frills cooking.

If you're looking for your next favorite restaurant, TripAdvisor has you covered. They ranked the highest-rated spots in the area for your convenience. The restaurant that ranked No. 1 was...

Havana Vieja South Beach!

With over 400 reviews, this Cuban restaurant has a whopping average rating of 5 out of 5!

Havana Vieja focuses on Cuban and South American flavors in their cuisine. They have classic dishes like Cubano sandwiches and tostones while featuring their own burger and their take on paella.

If you're looking for a good drink, too, they got you covered. You can find a nice helping of wines, sangrias, mojitos, cocktails, and other alcoholic beverages on their drinks menu.

