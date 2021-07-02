This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Miami Beach

It's always fun to discover new restaurants in a community, whether it's right in your backyard or you're an out-of-town visitor. While most restaurants have their die-hard fans, some people just keep coming back for more. The Miami Beach area is a hot spot for some great eateries, as well, from fine dining establishments to no-frills cooking.

If you're looking for your next favorite restaurant, TripAdvisor has you covered. They ranked the highest-rated spots in the area for your convenience. The restaurant that ranked No. 1 was...

Havana Vieja South Beach!

With over 400 reviews, this Cuban restaurant has a whopping average rating of 5 out of 5!