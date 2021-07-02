This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Miami Beach
By Zuri Anderson
July 2, 2021
It's always fun to discover new restaurants in a community, whether it's right in your backyard or you're an out-of-town visitor. While most restaurants have their die-hard fans, some people just keep coming back for more. The Miami Beach area is a hot spot for some great eateries, as well, from fine dining establishments to no-frills cooking.
If you're looking for your next favorite restaurant, TripAdvisor has you covered. They ranked the highest-rated spots in the area for your convenience. The restaurant that ranked No. 1 was...
With over 400 reviews, this Cuban restaurant has a whopping average rating of 5 out of 5!
Havana Vieja focuses on Cuban and South American flavors in their cuisine. They have classic dishes like Cubano sandwiches and tostones while featuring their own burger and their take on paella.
If you're looking for a good drink, too, they got you covered. You can find a nice helping of wines, sangrias, mojitos, cocktails, and other alcoholic beverages on their drinks menu.
- Havana Vieja had stiff competition for its slot since most of the other restaurants also had a 5-out-of-5 averge rating. Here were the Top 10 Miami Beach-area restaurants listed on the website:
Havana Vieja South Beach
- Mama’s Tacos
- il Pastaiolo
- Pane & Vino
- CVI.CHE 105
- LT Steak & Seafood
- La Cerveceria de Barrio Miami
- Mercato Della Pescheria Espanola
- Santorini by Georgios
- The 1Rooftop
- INTI.MO
To see other high-rated restaurants, click here. Don't forget to check out the most acclaimed eateries in Miami and Fort Lauderdale!
Photo: Getty Images