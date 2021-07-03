Selena Gomez Teams Up With BFFs For New Inclusive Swimwear Line

Selena Gomez can officially add swimsuit designer to her list of credentials.

The "Rare" singer recently partnered with La'Mariette to design a new inclusive swimwear line "celebrating the fact that all bodies are beautiful," Yahoo! reports. Gomez was brought into the campaign by friends and founders Theresa Mingus and Morgan Brutocao, ultimately creating six colorful pieces: two tops, two bottoms, a one-piece, and a sarong that can also double as a halter top.

"It was really fun for us to play around with creating swimsuits because Theresa, Morgan and I love being outside so much," Gomez said in a statement.

During the designing process, Gomez tried to avoid the normal colors she usually gravitates toward, like red and white, instead opting for a deeper hue interspersed with bright touches which they call "Aura."

"After going through swatches, my favorite color was purple," she said. "Purple felt different for me and we added pops of color like green and neons here and there; it really becomes your own suit however you wear it."