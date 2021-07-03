Selena Gomez Teams Up With BFFs For New Inclusive Swimwear Line
By Sarah Tate
July 3, 2021
Selena Gomez can officially add swimsuit designer to her list of credentials.
The "Rare" singer recently partnered with La'Mariette to design a new inclusive swimwear line "celebrating the fact that all bodies are beautiful," Yahoo! reports. Gomez was brought into the campaign by friends and founders Theresa Mingus and Morgan Brutocao, ultimately creating six colorful pieces: two tops, two bottoms, a one-piece, and a sarong that can also double as a halter top.
"It was really fun for us to play around with creating swimsuits because Theresa, Morgan and I love being outside so much," Gomez said in a statement.
During the designing process, Gomez tried to avoid the normal colors she usually gravitates toward, like red and white, instead opting for a deeper hue interspersed with bright touches which they call "Aura."
"After going through swatches, my favorite color was purple," she said. "Purple felt different for me and we added pops of color like green and neons here and there; it really becomes your own suit however you wear it."
"So grateful that I get the opportunity to celebrate my friends' endeavors," the singer captioned a photo on Instagram of herself modeling one of the pieces.
She continued, "What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I do!"
Gomez's collection with La'Mariette dropped July 3 and is available for purchase here. The line includes sizes XS-XXL and ranges in price from $49 to $119.