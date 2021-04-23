Selena Gomez Surprises Fans With Blonde Hair In Gorgeous New Selfie
By Lindsey Smith
Selena Gomez has gone blonde again!
The 28-year-old casually debuted her new platinum locks on her beauty brand's Instagram on Friday (April 23) and fans cannot get enough!
The official Rare Beauty Insta posted the snap of Gomez taking a selfie while rocking pastel nails and a comfy tee. “New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now,” the brand captioned the photo.
This is the second time the singer has swapped her dark locks for something brighter after first debuting blonde hair all the way back in 2017 and fans have accurately dubbed the look "Blondlena."
It didn't take fans long to freak out at the surprise new 'do and Selanators flooded the comments complimenting the singer. “BLONDLENA IS BACK,” one fan wrote while another said, “I’m shaking now Selena is blonde!”
Whether this means she's entering a new music era — it's been a whole year since she blessed us with Rare — or maybe collabing with fellow new blonde Billie Eilish is unclear but we can all bask in the beauty of a blonde Selena!
Fans can catch "Blondlena" in action during the "VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" on Saturday, May 8 as she's set to host the show!
The singer recently celebrated the launch of Rare Beauty's newest collection, the Discovery Eyeshadow Palette so her new look comes just in time to experiment with the colors.
And if all that work in the makeup biz isn't enough, she also just dropped a hilarious new trailer for the upcoming third season of Selena + Chef — which you can catch on HBO Max later this year.
Photo: Getty Images