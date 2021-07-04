Lana Del Rey Teases New Song, Shares 'Blue Banisters' Album Art

Lana Del Rey's eighth studio album Blue Banisters is getting pushed back. When she first unveiled the project back in April, the Americana-loving singer-songwriter announced it would be coming on July 4th, but it looks like fans will have to find another album to soundtrack their firework displays because on Saturday (July 3), she shared the album's cover art on Instagram with the caption "TBD."

The singer also shared a snippet of a new song. "Album out later later… Single out soonish. Have a good fourth x" she wrote.

In May, Del Rey shared three singles off the album: “Blue Banisters,” “Text Book” and “Wildflower Wildfire.”

See the Blue Banisters album art and hear the song teaser below.