Albuquerque Woman Upset How First Responders Handled Husband's Death

One Albuquerque woman is upset after she says first responders handled her husband's death inappropriately.

KRQE reported that the woman said neighbors were able to see his naked body lying there for almost three hours. Now, however, Albuquerque Fire Rescue is defending their reasoning for leaving him exposed.

June Wilson was already upset about the death of her husband of 15 years, Norman. She said, "I couldn’t work because I had to take care of him."

Norman was a 100-year-old Army veteran who died in Albuquerque about two weeks ago.

Wilson explained:

"I called 911 and I said ‘my husband is dead.' They cut his clothes off. He had a t-shirt on and a pair of jeans on and he was nude. Completely nude, from head to toe. There was a cop here who said the chaplain was on his way but they let my husband sit there for two and a half hours nude and that was wrong. That was a disgrace to him. It was a disgrace to me."

Albuquerque Fire Rescue spokesperson, Tom Ruiz, said, "It can be quite complicated and family members are distraught because they witnessed their loved one passing away or discovered their loved one so, it is an extremely difficult scene to handle."

Ruiz explained that when there is an unattended death, responders try to leave as much evidence as possible. Ruiz said, "And sometimes that does require for that person to be left uncovered."

No matter the protocol, Wilson said, "I mean, in front of my house on the concrete on the dirt? That, that’s wrong, that’s inhumane."