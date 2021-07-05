Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Get Married In Intimate Ceremony: Report

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

As per Page Six, Shelton, 45, and Stefani, 45, got married on Saturday (July 3) at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. Insiders previously revealed that he built the chapel with the intention of hosting the ceremony on the estate. Photos of Gwen’s parents, Dennis Stefani and Patty Flynn, as well as guests, boarding a luxury bus were posted by the celebrity gossip outlet. News of their wedding comes days after the pair applied for a marriage license in Oklahoma.

In mid-June, word of their wedding spread when the power couple was seen enjoying some fresh air in Santa Monica, California, with the No Doubt frontman wearing a diamond wedding band next to her engagement ring on her left hand. "Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it's safe for family and friends to attend. Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding," a source told PEOPLE last month. "She was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic. She slowly started planning the wedding this spring though."

Stefani and Shelton went public with their relationship in November 2015, before getting engaged in October 2020 with a ring hidden in his pick-up truck. He reportedly purchased a six-to nine-carat round solitaire diamond set on what appeared to be a platinum band.