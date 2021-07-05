Britney Spears' Dad Fat-Shamed Singer, Wore Her Down After Hospitalization

More news seems to be spiraling out of Ronan Farrow’s bombshell investigation into Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, detailing the cruel fat-shaming that her father, Jamie Spears, spewed days after she was released from her 5150 hospitalization hold in 2008.

In the piece, a close family friend revealed that she heard Spears call his daughter "fat" mere days after he rushed to get the chart-topper under a conservatorship. Jacqueline Butcher told The New Yorker how he "wore Spears down" in one scenario in her own home.

“Jamie said, ‘Baby,’ and I thought he was going to say, 'We love you, but you need help.' But what he said was 'You’re fat. Daddy’s gonna get you on a diet and a trainer, and you’re gonna get back in shape,'" she recalled, before admitting that she became sick over the incident. "You see that TV over there? You know what it’s going to say in eight weeks? That’s gonna be you on there, and they’re gonna say, 'She’s back.'"

Butcher went on to confess that he became even worse in the following weeks. “He would get all in her face—spittle was flying—telling her she was a wh*re and a terrible mother,” she recalled, admitting that her mother, Lynne Spears, didn't help her daughter amid the abuse. "Lynne was just, like, ‘Obey Daddy and they’ll let you out.'"

Elsewhere in the explosive piece, Farrow and Jia Tolentino report that Spears called emergency services the night before her courageous June 23 hearing to allege that she was a victim of conservatorship abuse. It was also revealed that Spears’ team vets the star’s content before it is shared on social media. "She’s not supposed to discuss the conservatorship," one of her team members admitted.