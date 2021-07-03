Britney Spears Reportedly Called 911 Night Before Conservatorship Hearing

A new report has revealed even more details about Britney Spears' "traumatizing" conservatorship battle, including a 911 call on the eve of the June 23 hearing.

According to an investigation by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino for The New Yorker, the pop icon called emergency services the night before the hearing to allege that she was a victim of conservatorship abuse, a report that was confirmed by a source close to both Spears and Ventura County, California law enforcement.

The magazine noted that while most emergency calls in California are publicly accessible, the records of Spears' call were sealed due to an ongoing investigation.

Following the 911 call, members of the singer's team began worrying about what she could say during the hearing the next day. A lawyer for the conservatorship reportedly asked the judge to seal the transcript of her testimony and clear the courtroom, but Spears disagreed, saying, "The people who did this to me should not get away."

"Somebody's done a good job at exploiting my life," she told the court, adding, "I feel like it should be an open-court hearing — they should listen and hear what I have to say."

Earlier this week, a judge denied Spears' request to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship despite the singer's pleas during her powerful testimony. However, Bessemer Trust, the financial firm that was granted rights to oversee her estate along with her father, filed to remove itself from as co-conservator, citing "irreparable harm to her interests."