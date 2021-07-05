This Is The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Phoenix

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Breakfast can be an amazing time to hang out with your loved ones and and enjoy a meal together.

So where is the best local spot to grab breakfast?

According to TripAdvisor, the best breakfast spot in the city is Original Breakfast House located at 13623 N 32nd St in Phoenix.

The restaurant's menu features classic favorites, such as omelettes, cinnamon rolls, avocado toast, and pancakes. Try out the eatery's "famous" chicken fried chicken with french toast and eggs.

One review states:

"I was hoping this would be as I hoped-a good local place for breakfast. Tasty, inexpensive, and homey! It was this and so much more! Sausage and gravy and bacon was yummy, Breakfast burrito was great, and the staff was friendly and fast. This is an all-around a hit!"

According to TripAdvisor, here are the top 5 breakfast restaurants in Phoenix: