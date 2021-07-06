5 Of The Best Dive Bars In New Orleans

Now that businesses are starting to open up more and close later, you may be craving a night out with some friends, and after this long year, we could all use a drink. On your next night out, why not stop by one of the many cool and eclectic dive bars around town? From bar cats to year-round holiday decor, there are plenty of great dive bars hidden around the the Crescent City.

Here are some of the best dive bars in New Orleans.

The Chart Room

An oldie but a goodie, The Chart Room in the French Quarter offers a low-key atmosphere, a cash-only bar and a jukebox with all the classics sure to be a hit. According to Thrillist, this French Quarter favorite manages "mystical, magical paradox" of being insanely popular while still keeping the ethos and aesthetics of a dive bar.

The Saint

Described by GoNOLA.com as the bartender's bar, The Saint has all you want in a dive bar: open late, drink specials, music and more. This spot in the Lower Garden District also has theme nights, like Tikioke Tuesdays, tiki drinks and karaoke, complete with a jukebox, photobooth and unique decor adorning the walls.

Snake and Jake's Christmas Club Lounge

Another popular choice that locals love to frequent, Snake and Jake's Christmas Club Lounge is basically exactly what you'd imagine. Covered in holiday decor all year round, this cozy shack is a late night, neighborhood favorite that has captured the hearts of visitors from around the world. Stop by for a drink and make sure to say hi to Jake, the bar's very own cat.

Pete's Out In The Cold

Another spot with a "bossy bar cat," Pete's is a small dive bar in the Irish Channel that opened in 1931. This longtime neighborhood fave now has a sign to let newcomers know where the party is and where they can find cheap drinks, poker machines and a jukebox with some of the best choices in the city.

The Abbey

Walking into The Abbey is like stepping into an alternate dimension, according to GoNOLA.com. No matter what time of day, literally open 24 hours, this French Quarter spot is worth the visit. From the cheap drinks, eclectic crowd and a jukebox filled with punk and metal music, a trip to The Abbey is sure to give you stories to last a lifetime.