5 Of The Best Dive Bars In Raleigh

Now that businesses are starting to open up more and close later, you may be craving a night out with some friends, and after this long year, we could all use a drink. On your next night out, why not stop by one of the many cool and eclectic dive bars around town? From low-key holes in the wall to a money-covered bar, there are plenty of great dive bars hidden around the City of Oaks.

Here are some of the best dive bars in Raleigh.

The Cardinal Bar

If you're looking a great neighborhood place for good drinks and even better food, The Cardinal is exactly what you need. Sure, you can come for the canned beer and rotating taps, but they are most known for their hot dogs. Braised in beer and served on split-top buns, The Carinal takes their hot dog game seriously.