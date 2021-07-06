5 St. Louis Teens Escape Youth Center, Injure Employee And Steal Two Cars

Police are still searching for five teenage boys who escaped from a St. Louis facility over the weekend.

The teens escaped from Hogan Regional Youth Center Saturday night (July 3), KSDK 5 reported.

Police say a youth center specialist was overpowered by the juveniles causing him to hurt his ankle. The boys also poured bleach into the specialist's eyes, causing more injury, but the employee refused medical treatment.

While escaping, they managed to get a hold of four employee's car keys and drove off in two vehicles. The two cars that were stolen were a Nissan Altima and a Chevy Cruze.

According to KSDK 5, the teens are between the ages of 14-17 years old. Police say the oldest of the five has a history of being armed and dangerous. The last time the 17-year-old boy was taken into custody, he had five loaded handguns and "many grams of Fentanyl." He is also known to be involved in previous shootings, smash-and-grab incidents and also takes license plates off stolen vehicles to avoid being caught.

Due to the boys being minors, their names will not be released, but they all have last known addresses in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, and Jefferson City.