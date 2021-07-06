Gov. Roy Cooper Warns Of Impact From Tropical Storm Elsa

As Tropical Storm Elsa prepares to make landfall in Florida, people in North Carolina are being warned of potential impacts from the storm.

According to ABC 11, Elsa has continued to strengthen as it makes its way toward Florida and could reach hurricane strength when it makes landfall near Tampa sometime on Wednesday (July 7). After reaching land, the storm is expected to weaken as it makes its way up the coast, potentially bringing heavy rain to areas of eastern North Carolina around Thursday.

Governor Roy Cooper issued a statement Tuesday (July 6) ahead of the storm's arrival warning people in the area to be on the lookout for changes that could occur and impact the forecast.

"Residents and visitors to North Carolina should keep a close watch on the forecast for this storm," said Gov. Cooper. "It's important that everyone be aware and prepared for rains, and it's also important to avoid driving through floodwaters."