Man Caught Spraying Fire Extinguisher At Drivers Inside Mount Baker Tunnel

By Zuri Anderson

July 6, 2021

As Washington state authorities are booking people suspected of throwing debris at drivers on I-90, another man was accused of doing something slightly different, according to KIRO 7.

On Monday around noon, Department of Transportation cameras reportedly caught a man spraying a fire extinguisher toward oncoming traffic inside Mount Baker Tunnel.

The video began with the man standing near the tunnel, walking into the westbound one, and finding a fire extinguisher, according to reporters. That's when he allegedly started spraying. KIRO 7 said the man went for another fire extinguisher after the first canister ran out. He continued spraying at drivers' cars, the video shows.

Washington state troopers reportedly shut down the tunnel's westbound lanes and took the man into custody.

No one was hurt in the incident.

"A WSP spokesman wasn’t sure if the man would be booked into the King County Jail right away," reporters learned. "Authorities will first determine if he needs a mental evaluation."

There have been a string of incidents since the beginning of the year where rocks, debris, and even signs have been thrown at passing motorists on I-90 and I-5 in Seattle. Arrests have been made in connection to the incidents, but no word on further investigations.

