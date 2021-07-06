Texas Woman Leads Cops On Wild Chase After Illegally Joining July 4 Parade

A North Texas woman was arrested on Saturday after leading police on a bizarre tractor chase when she was told that she couldn't participate in a local parade.

Laurie Bostic was determined to take part in Rockwall's parade and arrived at the parade's staging area near Utley Middle School with a tractor decked out in mini American flags on July 3. She refused to leave when told that she couldn't drive her tractor on the parade route, FOX 4 reported.

That's when the cops were called, and Bostic wanted to be a part of the parade regardless of what officers and organizers said. She refused to get off the tractor when officers tried to pull her over.

Video taken by people at the parade show officers chasing the tractor on foot as the 61-year-old woman accelerated away.

The following video contains profanity.