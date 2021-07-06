Utah Treasure Hunt Ends In Man Finding $10,000 Cash Prize

The Utah treasure hunt is over.

For 16 days, people came from all over to search for the treasure and one man has finally found it.

A treasure chest containing $10,000 was buried, just waiting for one lucky soul to stumble upon it and it finally happened at about 3 p.m. on Monday (July 5th).

Andy Swanger of Draper found the treasure near Heughs Canyon Trail in Holladay, reported 8 News Now.

The men who hid the treasure, David Cline and John Maxim were waiting at the beginning of the trail, along with Swanger's family, for Swanger's return. He came back down with the treasure chest in tow.

Swanger spoke about his wife, "She wasn’t with me, but when I told her, she got the kids in the car and met me at the trailhead with everybody."

Cline said, "t was just so fun to see the kids run to him once they spotted him with it. It was just so awesome."

Swanger said, "I’ll be honest, I kind of lucked into it. There was a memorial plaque that had a picture of pickaxe on it and it would have led you right to it if you went up the hill right there, but I kind of came to it the back way."

So what is Swanger going to do with the $10,000? He said, "The kids really want to go to Disneyland, so that's kind of the plan."