PHOTOS: Hiker Injured And Rescued While Searching For $10K Utah Treasure

By Ginny Reese

June 28, 2021

One hiker was injured and had to be rescued while searching for Utah's $10,000 hidden treasure.

Two Utah men, John Maxim and David Cline, hid a treasure just off of a hiking trail in the wilderness, with $10,000 in cash, reported ABC 4.

A 49-year-old man was searching for the treasure with his family near the Ferguson Canyon overlook on Sunday when a large rock fell on his foot.

He needed emergency assistance from Salt Lake County Search and Rescue, so five teams were sent up to carry the man down to the parking lot.

According to the Salt Lake County Search and Rescue, there were lots of people searching for the treasure on Sunday, and many were vastly unprepared. They wrote on Facebook:

"Our team ran into several other groups of hikers all looking for the same treasure, most were unprepared to be in the backcountry and asked our team for water on the trail. Please make sure that you're going into the mountains prepared with the 10 essentials at a minimum, don't hike alone, and let family or friends know where you are and when to expect you back."

Rescue #30: Injured Hiker/ Ferguson Canyon Overlook Callout Time: 6:55PM 6/26/2021 Duration: 5 hours 10...

Posted by Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue on Sunday, June 27, 2021

