Police said that one Utah woman intentionally set fire to multiple yards in a Kaysville neighborhood, reported KSL.

The incident took place on Sunday (July 4th) afternoon.

Homeowner Brett Garlick said, "Really nervous because it was a little windy and it's been very dry. Who knows what could have started on fire, so not a great idea."

According to Garlick, hid daughter saw smoke in the neighbors's yard but the pair hadn't yet noticed the marks int heir own yard.

Garlick said, "I was really angry. I mean, somebody in broad daylight, to walk by my yard, saw a dry patch and turned around."

In all, five yards were burned. The fires were small, but easily could have gotten out of hand.

Garlick said, "It's unbelievable that somebody would do something like that."