Utah Woman Intentionally Set Fire To Multiple Yards
By Ginny Reese
July 6, 2021
Police said that one Utah woman intentionally set fire to multiple yards in a Kaysville neighborhood, reported KSL.
The incident took place on Sunday (July 4th) afternoon.
Homeowner Brett Garlick said, "Really nervous because it was a little windy and it's been very dry. Who knows what could have started on fire, so not a great idea."
According to Garlick, hid daughter saw smoke in the neighbors's yard but the pair hadn't yet noticed the marks int heir own yard.
Garlick said, "I was really angry. I mean, somebody in broad daylight, to walk by my yard, saw a dry patch and turned around."
In all, five yards were burned. The fires were small, but easily could have gotten out of hand.
Garlick said, "It's unbelievable that somebody would do something like that."
Kaysville Police say this woman set fire to five lawns on July 4th. If you look closely in this video, you can see the grass smoldering. Hear how homeowners and firefighters were able to put them out quickly, on @KSL5TV at 5. pic.twitter.com/aMPpy11p27— Mike Anderson (@mikeandersonKSL) July 5, 2021
Garlick said it was already worrisome enough to have to deal with the potential fires that fireworks could cause, and now adding an arsonist in the midst was even worse. Garlick said, "And so, to have an arsonist on top of that, pretty sad."
The woman who set the fires wasn't identified because a mental illness was involved. She was spotted walking on I-15 where she was arrested by Utah Highway Patrol.