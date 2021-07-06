Video Captures Person Tossing Lit Firework Into Convertible At Stop Light
By Sarah Tate
July 6, 2021
Metro Nashville Police are looking for the suspect who tossed a lit firework into a convertible while stopped at a traffic light Sunday night. The driver behind the convertible managed to capture video of incident.
Kathy Kirby posted dash cam footage from July 4 on social media of the moment her son stopped at a red light on Church Street and 17th Avenue North, WKRN reports. While waiting at the light, another vehicle seemingly pulls up on the left side of her son's car before an occupant tossed a "large, lit firework" into the top of the open convertible, hitting his head before exploding.
"He quickly reached back and picked it up to try and toss it away," said Kirby. "It burned him and he dropped it."
The shocking dash cam video was captured by a friend driving behind her son and shared on Twitter Monday night.
Last night in Nashville TN my son was at a traffic light in his convertible when a car pulled up and someone tossed in a large lit firecracker. At first it looks like it will be a dud but then there’s the second explosion! He was burned and the top must be totally replaced. pic.twitter.com/9BbzCzc0ym— Kathy (@picschick) July 6, 2021
Kirby's son, Colin Kirby, told the news outlet that the firework managed to explode on the convertible's top. He quickly pulled over near 15th Avenue to call 911.
According to Kirby, his car sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage while the explosion slightly burned his fingers and caused him to have trouble hearing. He doesn't know who tossed the firework into his car, but he wants them caught.
"I want to see Metro catch them," he said. "I want to see them put the driver and the one that threw it away for sure, and I want them to pay for the damage for my car."
Kirby said though he doesn't like to see people's lives "ruined over dumb stuff," he wants MNPD to make an example out this situation due to the dangerous nature of what could have happened.
"What if there were kids in the backseat or a whole family's car right there?" he said. "It could have killed people."
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.