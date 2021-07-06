Video Captures Person Tossing Lit Firework Into Convertible At Stop Light

Metro Nashville Police are looking for the suspect who tossed a lit firework into a convertible while stopped at a traffic light Sunday night. The driver behind the convertible managed to capture video of incident.

Kathy Kirby posted dash cam footage from July 4 on social media of the moment her son stopped at a red light on Church Street and 17th Avenue North, WKRN reports. While waiting at the light, another vehicle seemingly pulls up on the left side of her son's car before an occupant tossed a "large, lit firework" into the top of the open convertible, hitting his head before exploding.

"He quickly reached back and picked it up to try and toss it away," said Kirby. "It burned him and he dropped it."

The shocking dash cam video was captured by a friend driving behind her son and shared on Twitter Monday night.