VIDEO: Parachute Shoots Out During Small Plane Crash In Florida

A dramatic plane crash was caught on camera along with the parachute that helped ease the landing in Florida, according to WINK.

The incident went down last Thursday (July 1) in Fort Myers, where the Iona McGregor Fire District responded to reports of a small plane crash in the Caloosahatchee River. A flight instructor and a student were reportedly onboard.

"The two had a mid-air issue and they pulled the plane's parachute and landed safely in the water," fire officials wrote on Facebook. "There were no injuries."

Witnesses told reporters they heard a loud sound before looking up to see the aircraft going down.

“Like when they pop a bottle on a cork or something on a champagne bottle,” Carl Miller said. “But a deeper, really loud sound... At first, I thought it might have been a hobbyist thing, and then, I thought in my head immediately after, ‘No, that was too big for anything like that, way too big.’"