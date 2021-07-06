Feedback

VIDEO: Parachute Shoots Out During Small Plane Crash In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

July 6, 2021

A dramatic plane crash was caught on camera along with the parachute that helped ease the landing in Florida, according to WINK.

The incident went down last Thursday (July 1) in Fort Myers, where the Iona McGregor Fire District responded to reports of a small plane crash in the Caloosahatchee River. A flight instructor and a student were reportedly onboard.

"The two had a mid-air issue and they pulled the plane's parachute and landed safely in the water," fire officials wrote on Facebook. "There were no injuries."

Witnesses told reporters they heard a loud sound before looking up to see the aircraft going down.

“Like when they pop a bottle on a cork or something on a champagne bottle,” Carl Miller said. “But a deeper, really loud sound... At first, I thought it might have been a hobbyist thing, and then, I thought in my head immediately after, ‘No, that was too big for anything like that, way too big.’"

Tonight, our crews responded to a small plane in the Caloosahatchee River just north of Gulf Harbor. Onboard the...

Posted by Iona McGregor Fire District on Thursday, July 1, 2021

Reporters learned from FlightAware that the plane took off from Greenville, South Carolina that afternoon and flew three and a half hours before issues started happening. They were supposed to land at Page Field in Lee County.

The fire district said some bystanders helped the instructor and student before first responders pulled up. Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Chat About VIDEO: Parachute Shoots Out During Small Plane Crash In Florida

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.