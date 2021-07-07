Feedback

125 Kids Test Positive For COVID-19 After Attending Texas Church Camp

By Anna Gallegos

July 7, 2021

Group of children colouring while wearing masks
Photo: Getty Images

More than 150 adults and kids tests positive for COVID-19 after attending a church camp in Texas last month.

Clear Creek Community Church in League City confirmed the outbreak in a Facebook post on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, upon return from camp, 125+ campers and adults reported to us that they tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, hundreds more were exposed to COVID-19 at camp. And hundreds of others were likely exposed when infected people returned home from camp. We seek to remain in contact with those impacted," Lead Pastor Bruce Wesley wrote in the post.

Around 450 adults and kids in grades 6 to 12 attended the camp in late June.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, we have sought to love our neighbors by practicing strict safety protocols,” Wesley continued. “We are surprised and saddened by this turn of events. Our hearts break for those infected with the virus.”

At least three of the cases were caused by the more contagious Delta variant, KXAN reported.

The Galveston County Health Authority believes more people may have been exposed to COVID-19 and it's working with the church to contact trace those who attended the camp, KHOU reported.

