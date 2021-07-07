Burglar Makes Food, Does Laundry After Breaking Into Covington Home
By Zuri Anderson
July 7, 2021
Homeowners are recounting a shocking experience where a burglar allegedly ate their food and even did laundry in their Washington home, according to KING 5 on Monday (July 5).
King County deputies were called to a Covington residence on June 30 around 4 a.m. Amy Padgett, who lives with her husband and 19-year-old son, told authorities she initially woke up from some noise in the home. Not thinking twice about it, the couple reportedly didn't take action until they heard it a second time.
That's when the burglar threw the door open, prompting Padgett to scream and chase the man down the stairs with her husband and son, according to reporters.
"The individual then kind of turned around and got to the front door, asked if he could get his shoes, at which point my husband informed him no, he really needed to leave our home," said Padgett. The mother said they called 911 after the burglar left.
Deputies learned the suspect got inside through an unlocked ground-floor window. Padgett said she also found their powder room ransacked and their dryer on. "But it was all our laundry. He just started it again," she said.
The mother also claimed the suspect heated up waffles, a frozen meal, and ate some yogurt and popsicles. Her son's Epi-pens were also used, she added.
Remember that Don Henley song, how does it go? "Well I coulda been an actor but I would up here...people love it when...Posted by King County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 5, 2021
The suspect was taken into custody a short distance away from the home, officials said. He was identified as Philip Neal Cedarleaf and booked into King County Jail on a charge of residential burglary. Authorities said they found several stolen items on Cedarleaf's person, including cash and car keys.