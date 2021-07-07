Burglar Makes Food, Does Laundry After Breaking Into Covington Home

Homeowners are recounting a shocking experience where a burglar allegedly ate their food and even did laundry in their Washington home, according to KING 5 on Monday (July 5).

King County deputies were called to a Covington residence on June 30 around 4 a.m. Amy Padgett, who lives with her husband and 19-year-old son, told authorities she initially woke up from some noise in the home. Not thinking twice about it, the couple reportedly didn't take action until they heard it a second time.

That's when the burglar threw the door open, prompting Padgett to scream and chase the man down the stairs with her husband and son, according to reporters.