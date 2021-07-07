Carson Daly Reveals Details About Gwen & Blake's Wedding Vows

Carson Daly has revealed some juicy details about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding, reported Today.

Daly officiated the couple's wedding, which took place on Saturday (July 3rd) at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma.

Daly said, "I went to them months ago and said, 'I think you guys should write your own vows. We shouldn't just do the repeat after me.' They were really reluctant to do that, but... it's two of the best songwriters in the world, we want to hear your words."

He said that the personal touches made everyone in attendance cry.

Daly said, "At the wedding, Gwen starts, and she wrote this, 'Since I was a little girl...' and she crushes, not a dry eye in the church... It was so perfect. I said to Blake when she was done, 'Top that, buddy.' And Blake starts by saying, 'Gwen's always giving me a hard time about not writing enough songs, so I wrote a song."

He continued, "Guitar comes in frame, stool, next thing you know, he wrote a song for her, he sings her a song while he's crying that he wrote specifically for her... not a dry eye in the house."

Carson Daly said he thinks the song could be a hit and that he hopes Blake will record it. He also said that the wedding ceremony was "perfectly them."

"It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was country and down-home and fun as Blake is," he said.