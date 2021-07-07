How Gwen Stefani's Wedding Dress Paid Tribute To Her Three Children

Word had it that Gwen Stefani wanted to make sure that her children were a big part of her wedding to Blake Shelton and that was confirmed by one of the No Doubt front woman’s wedding dresses.

Shelton, 45, and Stefani, 45, got married at a chapel on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch on Saturday (July 3), and the latter rocked not one, but two, custom Vera Wang wedding dresses. One of them leaned more into the classic side and was paired with a hand-embroidered veil, which featured the names of her three kids, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12 and Apollo, 7, as well as her and Blake’s names. She went on to change into "a custom lily-white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress" for the afterparty, per Wang, who shared photos from the event.

Insiders previously revealed that Shelton built the chapel with the intention of hosting the ceremony on the estate. Photos of Gwen’s parents, Dennis Stefani and Patty Flynn, as well as guests, boarding a luxury bus were posted by Page Six over the weekend. News of their wedding arrived days after the pair applied for a marriage license in Oklahoma.

Stefani and Shelton went public with their relationship in November 2015, before getting engaged in October 2020 with a ring hidden in his pick-up truck. He reportedly purchased a six-to nine-carat round solitaire diamond set on what appeared to be a platinum band.