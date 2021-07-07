Kelly Clarkson Seeking To Be Legally Divorced From Estranged Husband

Kelly Clarkson has requested to be officially, legally divorced from Brandon Blackstock, reported People.

Clarkson said in a declaration to the court, "[We] both deserve the opportunity to build a new life."

Clarkson filed papers on Thursday for the legal separation, but left other arrangements like spousal and child support for a later time.

Clarkson originally filed for divorce back in June of 2020. She and Blackstock had been married for seven years.

Clarkson has already received full custody of the couple's children River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4.

One source told People, "As Kelly has said, her first priority in all of this is to take care of the kids and all the hearts that are involved in this divorce. It's been a hard time for everyone, but Kelly's pleased with the court's ruling regarding custody."

The source added, "In this case, she had to fight for them since Brandon and his attorneys were making unreasonable requests."

Blackstock is seeking $436,000 in monthly spousal and child support. That's a whopping $5.2 million per year.

Clarkson opened up about the divorce, saying that she grieves by writing music. "I have written like, 60 songs. It is an insane amount of getting it out," she told Entertainment Tonight.

She added, "I don't know how anybody, I'll just be real with you, goes through grief like divorce, any kind of grief, any kind of loss, without having an outlet like this."