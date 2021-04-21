Kelly Clarkson Gives Shout Out To St. Louis Woman's Business On Her Show
By Kelly Fisher
April 21, 2021
Alpaca Picnic specializes in pop-up picnic experiences in the St. Louis area — and it grabbed Kelly Clarkson’s attention.
The beloved American Idol alum, The Voice coach and Grammy Award-winning artist launched her own daytime talk show. The Kelly Clarkson Show aims for “humor, heart and connection” with “a mix of celebrity guests and everyday people, performances, games and Kelly’s unfiltered perspective on life, relationships, parenting and things that make here laugh along the way”
On Wednesday (April 21), Clarkson featured Julie Ellison, the mastermind behind Alpaca Picnic, Fox 2 Now reports.
Here’s how the “Since U Been Gone” singer said when she introduced Ellison:
“She was a corporate event planner who watched her career disappear as big company meetings and retreats went small and virtual. Things got so tough, at 36 years old, she had to actually move back in with her parents. That’s when she got inventive and used her party planning talents to create these stunning pop-up picnics. They’re so rad.”
Clarkson admired the way people like Ellison “have an eye” for picturesque designs — she says she doesn’t — and, of course, complemented the background setup on the video call.
Ellison appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show virtually, explaining how she had to move back home from San Diego after “the world stopped.”
She started working “odd jobs,” including at a fireworks stand, as a maid, as a petsitter and others.
It was one night that she was scrolling through Instagram, that Ellison said she found the inspiration for Alpaca Picnic.
Watch her on The Kelly Clarkson Show here:
Photo: Getty Images