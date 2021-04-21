Kelly Clarkson Gives Shout Out To St. Louis Woman's Business On Her Show

Alpaca Picnic specializes in pop-up picnic experiences in the St. Louis area — and it grabbed Kelly Clarkson’s attention.

The beloved American Idol alum, The Voice coach and Grammy Award-winning artist launched her own daytime talk show. The Kelly Clarkson Show aims for “humor, heart and connection” with “a mix of celebrity guests and everyday people, performances, games and Kelly’s unfiltered perspective on life, relationships, parenting and things that make here laugh along the way”

On Wednesday (April 21), Clarkson featured Julie Ellison, the mastermind behind Alpaca Picnic, Fox 2 Now reports.

Here’s how the “Since U Been Gone” singer said when she introduced Ellison:

“She was a corporate event planner who watched her career disappear as big company meetings and retreats went small and virtual. Things got so tough, at 36 years old, she had to actually move back in with her parents. That’s when she got inventive and used her party planning talents to create these stunning pop-up picnics. They’re so rad.”