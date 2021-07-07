Kentucky Woman Accused Of Burning Neighbor's Home To 'Cleanse This Place'

A Kentucky woman is behind bars after a bizarre attempt to burn down a neighbor's mobile home.

Authorities were called out to a London, Kentucky, neighborhood at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 5, after someone reported that they saw Sheena Johnson lighting a mobile home on fire and then running away, WKYT reported.

When Laurel County sheriff deputies arrived, the back of the home was still smoking. The woman who lived in the mobile home was taking a nap when the fire started, but she told deputies that she woke up because she was having trouble breathing from the smoke.

The woman ran out to her yard, where she said she saw Johnson. She asked her neighbor why she set her home on fire, and Johnson told her "why not?" Johnson also said that she was there to "cleanse this place."

The woman's daughter also told officers that Johnson tried to burn down another neighbor's home a few days earlier.

Johnson told deputies that she didn't do anything and fought with deputies as they tried to get her inside the cruiser. Johnson was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and is now facing charges for arson, attempted murder, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.