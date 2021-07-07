Mass. Woman Who Slipped On Goose Poop, Broke Ankle Sues Amusement Park

A Massachusetts woman is suing a Six Flags theme park after she said she fell down a small hill at the park that was "covered in geese feces," which she claims caused her to break her ankle.

Boston.com reports the Springfield woman filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, in June 2021 seeking $250,000 as a result of the incident, which took place on July 5, 2019.

The lawsuit states that the woman was at the Six Flags Great Escape Lodge and Indoor Waterpark in Upstate New York with her family when they decided to go to the outdoor water park at around 3:30 p.m. on the day of the incident.

The woman claims she asked a park staff member how to get to the water park and was told to use an emergency exit before going across the street.

The lawsuit states that, when the woman and her family got outside, they saw a paved lot and a road with a "small grassy incline" between them.

“Not able to see any sidewalk or walkway, the plaintiff and her family walked down the grassy incline that bordered the paved area,” the lawsuit states via Boston.com. “The grassy incline was not steep and did not give rise to any concerns. The grass did not seem wet, damp, or slippery, but was covered in goose feces.”

The woman, who said she was wearing sandals at the time of the incident, walked with her family down the incline and reportedly slipped and fell.

She said she "immediately felt pain in her left ankle," which began to swell, according to the lawsuit.

Park staff sent an EMT to treat the woman and an ambulance was called.

An x-ray conducted on the woman confirmed she experienced a broken ankle.

The lawsuit claims the woman was unable to work her job as a real estate agent due to the injury. Additionally, the woman is reported to have attempted to settle the issue with the park outside of the court but park representatives denied it on April 28.

The lawsuit states that the park “had a duty to use reasonable care to hire, retain, and supervise its employees, agents, or servants that were competent and fit to perform the duties required,” that it failed to properly train its employees and was negligent in taking care of visitors, making it liable for the woman's injuries, as well as lost pay, “loss of enjoyment of life, mental anguish, and past, present, and future pain, suffering, and medical expenses.”