Feedback

Phoenix Suns Victorious Over Milwaukee Bucks In Game 1 Of NBA Finals

By Ginny Reese

July 7, 2021

2021 NBA Finals - Game One
Photo: Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns had a big win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday (July 6). The Suns had a 118-105 victory, reported FOX 10 Phoenix.

The Suns secured their spot in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 with a win against the LA Clippers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

Suns superstar Chris Paul had 16 points during an amazing third quarter that had fans screaming in support.

Paul said:

"We’ve been building all season long for these moments. We’re going to keep playing. This is just one game. We’ve got to stay locked in."

This is Chris Paul's first time in the NBA Finals after 16 seasons in the NBA.

Ticket prices for the finals have soared sky high, but that isn't stopping fans from coming and showing their support, whether or not they make it inside.

One fan said, "I had to be here. I had to take a picture of the stadium and come down, support them."

Another fan said, "I came to see if I could get me and my brother and my house a shirt because we love the Phoenix Suns."

Some fans even drove across the country. Charles Brown drove all the way from South Carolina. Brown said, "We got in the car five days ago, and now we are here for Game 1."

No doubt fans will rally together again to support the team in Game 2.

Chat About Phoenix Suns Victorious Over Milwaukee Bucks In Game 1 Of NBA Finals

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.