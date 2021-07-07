Phoenix Suns Victorious Over Milwaukee Bucks In Game 1 Of NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns had a big win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday (July 6). The Suns had a 118-105 victory, reported FOX 10 Phoenix.

The Suns secured their spot in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 with a win against the LA Clippers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

Suns superstar Chris Paul had 16 points during an amazing third quarter that had fans screaming in support.

Paul said:

"We’ve been building all season long for these moments. We’re going to keep playing. This is just one game. We’ve got to stay locked in."

This is Chris Paul's first time in the NBA Finals after 16 seasons in the NBA.

Ticket prices for the finals have soared sky high, but that isn't stopping fans from coming and showing their support, whether or not they make it inside.

One fan said, "I had to be here. I had to take a picture of the stadium and come down, support them."

Another fan said, "I came to see if I could get me and my brother and my house a shirt because we love the Phoenix Suns."

Some fans even drove across the country. Charles Brown drove all the way from South Carolina. Brown said, "We got in the car five days ago, and now we are here for Game 1."

No doubt fans will rally together again to support the team in Game 2.