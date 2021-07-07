This South Carolina Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

Who doesn't love cake?

Whether you want to celebrate an important milestone, mark a special date, or simply treat yourself, cake is the best addition to any celebration. To help you pick the best one, a popular food content website has found the best cakes around.

Eat This, Not That! gathered reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows to determine a list of the best cake in each state.

So which bakery has the best cakes in the entire state of South Carolina?

Caroline's Cakes

According to Eat This, Not That!, the 7-layer Caramel Cake at Caroline's Cakes in Spartanburg is the best in all of South Carolina. This bakery has been serving up delicious sweet treats for more than 15 years and ships its creations across the country.

Here's what Eat This had to say about the bakery:

"Caroline's Cakes is famous for its 7-layer Caramel Cake, with customers from as far as Alaska and Hawaii ordering it. Plus, it's been featured as one of Oprah's favorite things. Need we say more?"

Caroline's Cakes is located at 925 Beaumont Ave. in Spartanburg. For more information, visit their website here.

