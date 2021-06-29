These South Carolina Cities Are Among The Happiest In America

There are many beautiful places to live in the country, but some cities may be happier overall than others due to a variety of factors: entertainment, family and friends, even work.

WalletHub recently released its findings on the happiest cities in America. After comparing more than 180 cities, it turns out that a couple in South Carolina made the cut.

Here's where two cities in South Carolina rank among the happiest in the country.

No. 18: Charleston

No. 79: Columbia

Charleston broke into the Top 20 overall, receiving high marks in all categories, including ranking ninth for community & environment. Columbia, while lower on the list, still ranks in the top half, making it one of the happiest cities in the country. The capital make have placed low at Number 128 when it comes to physical & emotional well-being, but it was chosen as No. 4 for income & employment.

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across three factors: emotional & physical well-being, income & employment, and community & environment. From there the factors were evaluated using 31 relevant metrics, including life satisfaction, depression rate, physical-health index, life expectancy, rate of food insecurity, poverty rate, job security, separation and divorce rate, ideal weather, and more.

Check out the full list of cities here.