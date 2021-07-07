Tropical Storm Elsa Nearing Landfall In Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa is currently moving through Florida, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain and is expected to make its way up through the Mid-Atlantic and northeast over the next few days.

ABC News reports the storm has already made its way north near Florida's west coast and is expected to make landfall later Wednesday (July 7) morning by the state's Big Bend.

Elsa was classified as a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday (July 6) night before weakening back to a tropical storm.

The Coast Guard reported a boat was capsized near Key West and nine individuals are reported missing after the storm made its way through the area Tuesday.

The Sarasota Police Department confirmed officers were checking areas throughout the city to make sure all individuals were accounted for on Tuesday night.