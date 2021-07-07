Tropical Storm Elsa Nearing Landfall In Florida
By Jason Hall
July 7, 2021
Tropical Storm Elsa is currently moving through Florida, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain and is expected to make its way up through the Mid-Atlantic and northeast over the next few days.
ABC News reports the storm has already made its way north near Florida's west coast and is expected to make landfall later Wednesday (July 7) morning by the state's Big Bend.
Elsa was classified as a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday (July 6) night before weakening back to a tropical storm.
The Coast Guard reported a boat was capsized near Key West and nine individuals are reported missing after the storm made its way through the area Tuesday.
The Sarasota Police Department confirmed officers were checking areas throughout the city to make sure all individuals were accounted for on Tuesday night.
Our Officers are checking areas throughout the @CityofSarasota including here on City Island to make sure everyone has heeded the news to stay indoors. Our weather continues to deteriorate as #Elsa moves through. #FLwx #Sarasota #Police pic.twitter.com/G58ENTT05y— Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) July 7, 2021
Governor Ron DeSantis said the state received zero reports of fatalities or significant structural damage, but noted about 26,000 customers in the state were without power as of Wednesday morning.
A hurricane warning is currently in effect for Florida's west coast stretching from the Chassahowitzka River to the Steinhatchee River, according to ABC News.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed wet grounds and rough winds have already led to downed trees, which included a tree ending up on the roof of a car early Wednesday morning.
⚠️ REMINDER ⚠️ If you can stay inside this morning, do it! Wet grounds and wind causing a few downed trees.— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) July 7, 2021
A driver who ventured out @ 4:30am at Bell Shoals Rd & Brooker Rd in Brandon ended up with a tree on their car roof! Thankfully, the driver was not injured. #teamHCSO #elsa pic.twitter.com/S3KgaYdMAx
Tampa Bay is among the areas in the state currently under a storm surge warning.
Tropical storm warnings have also been issued in Savannah and Charleston.
Elsa is expected to move up the East Coast after making its way through Florida with heavy rain and gusty winds anticipated in the Mid-Atlantic, New Jersey, New York City, Long Island and New England.
The storm is expected to reach the mid-Atlantic by Thursday (July 8) night, with flooding rain and gusty winds anticipated for Washington D.C. and Philadelphia.
Elsa is expected to drop heavy rain and rough winds along the Jersey Shore, New York City and Long Island by Friday morning, before moving into New England late Friday morning into Friday afternoon.
Boston and Portland, Maine are reported to possibly face strong winds, power outages and flooding.
Flooding is also possible in Philadelphia, New York City, Connecticut, Massachusetts and northern New England, with some areas expected to get up to 5 inches of rain.