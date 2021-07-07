VIDEO: Diddy Says He Woke Up With '15 Roaches' On His Face, Motivates Fans

Sean "Diddy" Combs opened up about the struggle he came from in a motivational speech on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the artist revealed in the speech that he once woke up with "15 roaches" on his face. The incident inspired him to work hard and achieve his dreams, reported People.

In the video, Diddy says, "You can do it. You can be whoever you want."

In the video, he is near a pool, eating mango, and wearing goggles on his head.

He said, "You can be eating mango too, with the ocean as your background. I ain't special. I just want it bad, you feel me? I will not allow myself to not have mango. I hustle hard, you know what I mean?"

Diddy then jumps into the infinity pool with his goggles and flippers.

In the caption along with the video, he wrote:

"One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE!"

Check out the motivational speech below.