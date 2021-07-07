VIDEO: Diddy Says He Woke Up With '15 Roaches' On His Face, Motivates Fans
By Ginny Reese
July 7, 2021
Sean "Diddy" Combs opened up about the struggle he came from in a motivational speech on Instagram.
On Tuesday, the artist revealed in the speech that he once woke up with "15 roaches" on his face. The incident inspired him to work hard and achieve his dreams, reported People.
In the video, Diddy says, "You can do it. You can be whoever you want."
In the video, he is near a pool, eating mango, and wearing goggles on his head.
He said, "You can be eating mango too, with the ocean as your background. I ain't special. I just want it bad, you feel me? I will not allow myself to not have mango. I hustle hard, you know what I mean?"
Diddy then jumps into the infinity pool with his goggles and flippers.
In the caption along with the video, he wrote:
"One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE!"
Check out the motivational speech below.
Diddy has been in the music scene since the 90s but has recently taken a step back to focus on his family.
Diddy said during the virtual Pre-Grammy Gala benefitting MusiCares:
"For me, my life got better because I was running myself into the ground and I wasn't taking enough time for my family and for myself. It's really been a blessing. I lost the mother of my children and the time that [my kids and I] were sequestered together, it helped me to make up for all those years I was on tour and to get closer to my family."