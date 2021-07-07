VIDEO: Thick Smoke, Flames After Two Trucks Collide Near Federal Way
By Zuri Anderson
July 7, 2021
Multiple videos from witnesses caught the fiery aftermath of a semi-truck and a pickup truck smashing into each other on Highway 18 in Washington, according to KIRO 7.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (July 7) near Federal Way, causing both vehicles to go up in flames. One video shows thick black smoke spewing from the blazing wreckage. Reporter Kevin Ko said several explosions could be heard from the crash, prompting a temporary shutdown of the area.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said all occupants involved were safe with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials told Ko the pickup truck lost control on the highway and struck the semi-truck, which sent the latter vehicle into the median separating Highway 18. The semi-truck was empty, authorities added.
Breaking: Highway 18 is shut down (right by I-5) after two semi trucks reportedly collided. Several explosions can be heard from the flames. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/5igltDcH6l— Kevin Ko (@NewsWithKevin) July 6, 2021
This was a video taken by an awesome Good Samaritan that assisted the drivers of the two vehicles involved. Thanks so much for your help. So #Thankful only minor injuries! pic.twitter.com/alwh5DKs10— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 6, 2021
The fire was contained by 2:30 p.m., and all lanes of traffic were open by 4 p.m.
Some wild crash stories have been reported across the United States recently. In Utah, a 9-year-old driver crashed a vehicle holding his younger sister into a semi-truck. One wild crash left another truck dangling from an overpass last month.