VIDEO: Thick Smoke, Flames After Two Trucks Collide Near Federal Way

Multiple videos from witnesses caught the fiery aftermath of a semi-truck and a pickup truck smashing into each other on Highway 18 in Washington, according to KIRO 7.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (July 7) near Federal Way, causing both vehicles to go up in flames. One video shows thick black smoke spewing from the blazing wreckage. Reporter Kevin Ko said several explosions could be heard from the crash, prompting a temporary shutdown of the area.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said all occupants involved were safe with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials told Ko the pickup truck lost control on the highway and struck the semi-truck, which sent the latter vehicle into the median separating Highway 18. The semi-truck was empty, authorities added.