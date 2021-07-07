Feedback

VIDEO: Thick Smoke, Flames After Two Trucks Collide Near Federal Way

By Zuri Anderson

July 7, 2021

A semi-truck and pickup truck collided on July 7, 2021, causing a fiery explosion on Highway 18 near Federal Way, Washington.
Photo: Washington State Patrol

Multiple videos from witnesses caught the fiery aftermath of a semi-truck and a pickup truck smashing into each other on Highway 18 in Washington, according to KIRO 7.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (July 7) near Federal Way, causing both vehicles to go up in flames. One video shows thick black smoke spewing from the blazing wreckage. Reporter Kevin Ko said several explosions could be heard from the crash, prompting a temporary shutdown of the area.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said all occupants involved were safe with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials told Ko the pickup truck lost control on the highway and struck the semi-truck, which sent the latter vehicle into the median separating Highway 18. The semi-truck was empty, authorities added.

The fire was contained by 2:30 p.m., and all lanes of traffic were open by 4 p.m.

Some wild crash stories have been reported across the United States recently. In Utah, a 9-year-old driver crashed a vehicle holding his younger sister into a semi-truck. One wild crash left another truck dangling from an overpass last month.

Chat About VIDEO: Thick Smoke, Flames After Two Trucks Collide Near Federal Way

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.