Washington Man Sentenced After Building Red, White & Blue Cannon In Garage

An Eastern Washington man is facing prison time for constructing a working cannon in his garage, according to The Spokesman-Review.

Reporters said 63-year-old Kent Kimberling of Garfield will spend two years in federal prison after building a red, white, and blue cannon in his garage.

Back in August 2019, federal investigators visited Kimberling's home to conduct a welfare check, the newspaper wrote. That's when they reportedly found the cannon and learned it was operational after testing it with a soda can. Court records say the can left "a large hole in the center of (a) target." Agents also found two other cannons, as well, they added.

"The bore of the cannon was measured to be 1¼ inches, greater than the ½ -inch bore permissible under federal law," reporters wrote.

Kimberling told investigators he believed crafting the cannons was legal, and that "he believed the police and police chief were out to get him and that the Town of Garfield is corrupt," according to documents. His defense also argued he is the sole caretaker of his mother.

Kimberling has been held in Spokane County Jail since January 2020. He pleaded guilty in March to possession of an unregistered destructive device.